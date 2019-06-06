HOBBS, N.M. — The Lea County sheriff's Office is investigating after a Hobbs man was shot and killed.

According to investigators Ali Medrano Calvillo, 25, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Jose Martinez, 25.

Deputies reportedly responded to the 3100 block of E. Stanolind Road in reference to a person who had been shot multiple times.

Martinez was found inside the residence with multiple gun shot wounds on his body. Deputies and Hobbs Emergency Medical Services attempted to render aid but were unsuccessful and Martinez was pronounced dead.

Witness interviews and investigation identified Calvillo as the subject and arrested him. He was booked into the Lea County Detention center but released after posting a $4,000 cash bond.