HOBBS, N.M. — Officers of the Hobbs Police Department arrested Bishop Henderson Sunday and charged him with Aggravated Battery (3rd Degree Felony) in relation to a shooting that killed three and injured four.

While responding to a call of shots fired at a loud party Sunday, at approximately 12:48 A.M. in the 1700 block of E. Bond Street, they found seven gunshot victims.

Khalil Carter, 18, of Hobbs; Kristal Avena, 24, of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee Kane Jr., 22, of Washington, D.C., sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Michael Major, 21, of Florida; Turon Windham, 20, of Chicago, IL; Rontrell Hills, 23, of Louisiana; and Jasmine Stansell, 20, of Amarillo, TX; were transported to Lea Regional Medical Center.

Major was treated and released from LRMC. Windham, Hills, and Stansell, were ultimately flown to Lubbock hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

There is a possibility of additional charges in this case as it is still a very active investigation.

Hobbs Police Department UPDATE *** 8/25/19 6:45 PM On 8/25/19 at approximately 2:04 P... M investigators learned that a subject involved in the incident on Bond Street was in the 600 block of East Broadway. Contact was made with Bishop Henderson, 19, of Hobbs, and he was subsequently charged with Aggravated Battery (3rd Degree Felony).

Henderson is currently being held in the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment.

If you have any information please contact us at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. You can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be sent in a private message HPD Facebook Page.