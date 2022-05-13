Hobbs man arrested after fleeing scene of deadly wreck

25-year-old Euden Avila, of Hobbs, was charged in relation to the crash as well as unrelated offenses.

HOBBS, N.M. — A Hobbs man was found and arrested Tuesday after he fled the scene of a deadly wreck on Sunday.

Euden Avila, 25, of Hobbs, is charged with homicide by vehicle, great bodily harm by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury in connection to the incident. He is also facing other undisclosed charges unrelated to the car accident.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, around 4:40 p.m. officers responded to a call for a crash in the 200 block of West Victoria Lane.

While on scene of that call, officers were notified of a three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of south Dal Paso Street and east Stanolind Road involving the same vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene.

As officers arrived on scene of the second call, witnesses told them the offender was a Hispanic man wearing brown pants and a white shirt. They also said he was covered in blood. Officers tried to find him, but the search was unsuccessful.

Hobbs EMS responded to the scene. The driver and passenger of one vehicle were transported to Covenant Health Hospital, where they both died from their injuries. The driver of another vehicle was treated on scene for minor injuries and released.

After investigating, officers identified the suspect as Avila and he was arrested on Tuesday on charges unrelated to the crash. After he was taken into custody, officers obtained a warrant for the charges related to the wreck.