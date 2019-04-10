HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs police are investigating after a man died early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 200 block of North Marland Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, they found a vehicle crashed into one of the buildings in the Motel 6 parking lot.

Inside the vehicle was a man badly hurt. Life saving measures were implemented but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has been revealed at this time as his family has not been notified.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Hobbs police at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.