ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are searching for two hit-and-run suspects as viewers report a large police presence near 42nd Street and Dixie.

Police say a hit-and-run crash was reported at 38th and Dixie Tuesday evening. The vehicle involved was later found in an alley near 38th and Eisenhower.

Three people jumped out of the car and ran away on foot, according to police. One person was caught. The two others have not been found.