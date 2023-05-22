Hearing date for Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales rescheduled

Gonzales was initially supposed to return to Ector County on Tuesday.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A hearing date for Michael Dean "Spider" Gonzales originally scheduled for Tuesday has been reset for June 6.

Gonzales was convicted in the 1994 stabbing deaths of his neighbors, Manuel and Merced Aguirre, after he broke into their house in an attempt to steal several items.

He was given the death penalty and was later set to be executed on March 8, 2022. However, he was granted a stay of execution by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

The hearing now set to take place in Ector County in June is regarding defense attorneys’ claims that his IQ is lower than 70. That is below the legal threshold to be executed.

Defense attorneys are also calling into question the reputation and investigation made by the lead investigator of Gonzales’s case.