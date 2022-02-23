The suspect was shot and killed by HPD officers after he allegedly pointed a sharp object towards them, according to Chief Finner.

HOUSTON — A San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy constable was shot and killed Wednesday while working an extra job inside a Houston shopping mall. The man who shot him was also killed.

The deputy constable has been identified as Neil Adams.

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, at around 4 p.m., there was some type of altercation at the PlazAmericas Mall, formerly Sharpstown Mall, between Deputy Adams and the suspect, whose identity hasn't been released.

During the struggle, Finner says the suspect was able to get Deputy Adams' gun and shoot him. Houston police responded and confronted the suspect in the food court. Finner says the suspect had a sharp object and came at the officers, who then opened fire, killing the suspect.

Both Adams and the suspect were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

During a news conference Wednesday night, San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers described Deputy Adams as a man who took care of his family and others in the county and asked for prayers.

“We lost one of our heroes," said Constable Rogers. "He was a good man. He worked hard. He took care of his family. He took care of the constituents of his county. Please pray for Deputy Constable (Neil) Adam’s family.”

Constable Rogers said Adams went through the police academy in 2012 and worked as the environmental constable for San Jacinto County.

Adam's wife described her husband as a sheepdog who lived to protect.

"I want everybody to pray for all the sheepdogs out there that are protecting everybody. ... Everybody has turned their back on them." -- Dee Dee Adams, wife of deputy constable Neil Adams, who was shot and killed at PlazAmericas mall today #khou11



MORE: https://t.co/KgJWvIiTwB pic.twitter.com/iJAhhCCMrR — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 24, 2022

"My husband always said you can either be a sheep or a sheepdog, and I want everybody to pray for all the sheepdogs out there that are protecting everybody," Adam's wife said. "And everybody's turned their back on them, and everybody should pray for all of them because they're here for you."

"Pray for this family." Chief Troy Finner speaking on death of Neil Adams, a San Jacinto County PCT 1 Constable Deputy killed in shooting. Suspect also deceased.

The two HPD officers who shot the suspect have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is conducting an investigation with HPD, which is the lead agency.