DALLAS — Updated at 11:15 p.m. with more detailed information.

A person was shot in the arm at an apartment at the 2660 at Cityplace Apartments on North Haskell Street in Uptown tonight around 7:30 and jumped out of a second-floor apartment window to run to a nearby Whataburger to call 911, Dallas police said.

The person who was shot has been taken to a local hospital and is OK, police said.

The suspect is in custody, police said. They are now waiting on a warrant to enter the apartment. Police said they don't know why the shooting happened or if there is any relationship between the victim and the shooter.

