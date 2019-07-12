ODESSA, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an earlier report given Thursday, Dec. 5.

An Odessa man is now caught in the middle of an OPD investigation after he found a gun and scale, originally believed to be a smartphone, outside of his residence.

Thomas Licon believes the gun he found under his trailer was used in two drive-by shootings that happened last week.

Licon says one suspect must have been hiding under his trailer when he left the weapon.

Police took the items for further investigation, but Clp. Steve LeSueur said with the number of shootings in Odessa, it is difficult to attach them to a specific crime.

“There’s no way for us to know right away as it needs to be processed for evidence but it’s definitely possible," said LeSueur. "Keep in mind that there has been several drive-by shootings in that area within the last few weeks so who knows what’s it connected to if anything.”

The shootings took place on Thursday, Dec. 5., with the first shooting reported around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of E. 15.

A second shooting was heard just two hours later in the 1600 block of Santa Monica.

Four teens are currently in police custody and charged with deadly conduct and evading

Police have not released the identities of the teens but said two were 16 years old and the other two were only 15.

One of the 16-year-olds was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence and theft of a firearm.

