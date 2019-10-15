FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Monday evening, around 9:37 p.m., the Fort Stockton Police Department received a report of shots fired at Walmart.

According to police, an off duty officer heard the shots and followed a suspect vehicle out of parking lot onto Dickinson.

Uniformed officers and state troopers then found the vehicle at the intersection of Dickinson and Missouri.

Two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Upon searching the vehicle, authorities found a 9mm gun.

An investigation revealed the recovered gun was stolen from Odessa.

Both subjects are now at the Pecos county jail, and the FSPD is continuing to investigate.