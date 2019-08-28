FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Former Rankin Chapter President for Guardians of the Children Arthur Baker is facing sexual assault charges of two Upton county minors.

Trial will be held at the Alex R. González Pecos County Judicial Building in Fort Stockton.

Assistant DA Kelly Bazie is prosecuting.

The mission of the Guardians of the Children (GOC) is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis; and be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support and protection.