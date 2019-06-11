LEANDER, Texas — Six years after Greg Kelley, a then 18-year-old Leander resident, was accused of sexually assaulting a boy, the state's highest criminal court has overturned his conviction, marking the end of a long and controversial case.

His case will be sent back to Williamson County, according to court documents obtained by KVUE Nov. 6. District Attorney Shawn Dick has indicated that he has no plans to go forward with the case, meaning Kelley can move forward with his life.

The Leander resident was accused in 2013 of sexually assaulting two 4-year-old boys at an in-home daycare operated by a friend's family.

RELATED:

Greg Kelley attorney questions why appeal is lingering

TIMELINE: Greg Kelley case

'Alternative suspect' in Greg Kelley child sexual assault case sentenced on unrelated charges

Alternate suspect in Greg Kelley case charged with sexual assault of child

Kelley's case has grabbed public attention since it started six years ago. At the time, he was 18 years old and was a football star at Leander High School. His arrest sparked outrage from those who knew him and immediately proclaimed his innocence.

WATCH: Greg Kelley 2013 sex assault of boy conviction overturned. Tony Plohetski and Bryan Mays explain what that means

Kelley went to trial in 2014 and was found guilty of two counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child. He accepted a sentencing deal in which he would spend a mandatory 25 years in prison.

Kelley, now 24, has always maintained his innocence.

RAW: Greg Kelley 2017 sit-down prison interview with KVUE News

He has been out of prison since August 2017, when District Judge Donna King released him on bond amid new questions about his guilt. He has maintained a relationship with his girlfriend, proposed soon after his release and is set to marry early next year.

District Attorney Shawn Dick agreed soon after taking office to review the case after Kelley's new attorneys brought what prosecutors deemed credible evidence that someone else may have assaulted a 4-year-old boy in a home where Kelley was staying.

RELATED:

Greg Kelley: What we know about his case so far

Cedar Park to expand review of police department in light of Greg Kelley case

State police union backs detective who led Greg Kelley investigation

During a hearing in August 2017, Kelley's attorneys argued that he was the victim of a deficient investigation by the Cedar Park Police Department and that his attorney had a conflict of interest because she had represented family members of an "alternative suspect." Kelley's trial lawyer has vigorously denied that.

King agreed and wrote in a ruling sent to the state's highest criminal court that she believed Kelley met the standard for "actual innocence."

But the court of criminal appeals has the final judgment, which is why Kelley's supporters have long-awaited Wednesday's ruling.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'We're not leaving.' City crews begin cleaning up homeless camps near the ARCH in Downtown Austin

In 20 years, Austin’s population will be 4.5M. Here’s what Austin will look like

Texas lawmakers ask Gov. Greg Abbott to stop execution of Rodney Reed, whose guilt is widely doubted