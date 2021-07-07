Gaines County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying suspects impersonating Deputies

A resident had a traffic stop initiated on him by the suspects saying they were Deputies.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — The Gaines County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating and identifying suspects that impersonated Deputies.

On July 6, a resident was pulled over during a traffic stop by these suspects that said they were Deputies.

The first suspect was driving a White Ford Passenger Car and is described as a tall white male of German decent.

The second suspect was driving in a White Tahoe or Yukon and is described as a heavier set white male.

Both cars had red/blue lights on their cars that were complete with sirens.

These suspects told the passengers in the vehicle to get out and to let them do a search of the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, they both left the traffic stop area.

The suspects were not wearing badges or seemed to have guns on them at the time according to the victims.