GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Gaines County Grand Jury indicted a man on two charges on July 18.

Daniel Garcia has been accused of attempted capital murder of a police officer and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Garcia fled from a traffic stop on April 29, 2019 in a vehicle. He then reportedly shot Seagraves PD officer Matthew Zalewski.

Zalewski returned fire and hit Garcia. The same Grand Jury justified Zalewski's actions.