FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Ft. Stockton Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Monday night at around 6:14 p.m.

The victim, 30-year-old Adrian Olivas, was shot in the 300 block of Main St.

Olivas was struck several times and was airlifted to Medical Center Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.