ODESSA, Texas — On October 26, a game room in Odessa on the 400 block of Jackson street was the target of an armed robbery.

"Two male subjects entered the business and began waving handguns in the air and then ordered all the nine subjects to the ground," said Corporal Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.

Police say witnesses reported the assailants were carrying handguns and dressed in hoodies, masks, and gloves. The masks in question were apparently clown masks.

Witnesses who did not want to go on camera told NewsWest 9 the robbery lasted no more than 5 minutes.

Police say an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. Fortunately no injuries were reported.

The game room has since reopened, but there have been no cracks in the criminal case.

"We've exhausted all of our resources and our detectives are working the case at this point so we're reaching out to the public," said LeSueur.

There is a $1000 reward with the Odessa Crime Stoppers for a tip that leads to an arrest.

You can reach the organization at (432) 333-8477.

