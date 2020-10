According to MPD, a fight started around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night leaving four victims with stab wounds.

MIDLAND, Texas — Around 10:45 p.m.on Saturday, Midland Police Department responded to the 800 block of Canyon Drive in reference to a disturbance call.

A large fight broke out and four victims were injured with stabbed wounds.

All four victims were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and are currently in stable condition.

One person is detained and being questioned by MPD.

No arrests have been made at this time.