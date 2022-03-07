Two people were arrested following a child abuse case, Bexar County Sheriff's said Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The following story contains details of alleged abuse and may be difficult for some readers.

Two people were arrested and are now in custody on charges surrounding the abuse of their 1-year-old foster daughter, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

On June 28, a BCSO deputy was flagged down in the 900 block of Novella to reports that a child was having a seizure. While officials were responding to the scene, they noticed bite marks, bruises and a bump on the child's head, officials said.

The 15-month-old child was taken to Santa Rosa Children's Hospital, where ER staff discovered more injuriesm including a burn mark and fracture of the hip, toe and skull. The doctors said the injuries were consistent with child abuse that could have been caused by a forceful hit to the head, officials said.

BCSO said officials learned that the caretakers were two foster parents. 19-year-old Marissa Salas and 24-year-old Thomas Torres.

When questioned, Salas said she dropped the child but had not noticed any injuries. Investigators allege that Torres is the one responsible for assaulting the child and that Salas was fully aware of what was happening, but never reported or tried to stop the abuse.

Investigators said they learned Torres had thrown the child in the air, causing her to hit her head on the ceiling, and he reportedly laughed during the assaults.

During the interview with Torres, investigators said he admitted to abusing the child such as biting her, picking her up by one arm and spanking her out of anger. Neither of the foster parents could tell officials how she received a skull fracture.

The child is recovering from emergency surgery and is in critical condition, officials said.