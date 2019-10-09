A Fort Worth father called police on his 27-year-old son, fearing the man was going to buy a gun and kill people.

The father called police Sept. 3 and said his son had withdrawn money to buy guns. Police have interacted with the man before and know he is diagnosed with mental illness, officials said.

The man was not allowed to buy weapons from several businesses because of his background check, police said.

When officers found the man west of downtown Fort Worth, he had nearly $700 in cash and planned to buy a gun off the street.

"He made multiple statements to officers indicating he was going to harm people," police officials said.

The man also said he wanted to kill as many people as possible and claimed he planned to travel to the Midland-Odessa area to kill people, police said.

His statements appear to reference the shooting that spanned Midland and Odessa, leaving seven people dead and injuring 25 others. The West Texas shooter bought the weapon used in the shooting through a private sale.

Fort Worth officials said Tuesday that the man is currently in a mental health facility for treatment.

