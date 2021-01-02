Fort Stockton Police Department warns of phone scam

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Police Department is warning residents of fraudulent phone calls involving a person posing as an Amazon employee.
Police are warning that the fraudulent call will come from a local number from a person who claims that their account has been compromised.
Now the Fort Stockton Police Department is cautioning residents to not provide any personal information if they are unsure about the call.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, they are asked to contact the Police Department at 432-336-4600 to speak to an officer.