Fort Stockton Police investigating possible deadly hit and run

Police are looking for information after a man was found dead in the road with injuries consistent with having been hit by a vehicle.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help after a deadly hit and run crash.

According to a release from FSPD, the crash happened before 11:46 a.m. on April 1.

At that time, police received a call about a man lying in the roadway at the intersection of E. 10th St. and Park St.

When they got to the scene, they found Rogelio Martinez Leyva, 52, who had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

A preliminary autopsy showed Leyva had suffered multiple blunt force injuries consistent with him being hit by a vehicle.