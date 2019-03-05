FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Early Friday morning, around 1:00 a.m., officers of the Fort Stockton Police Department and Pecos County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested two men Evading Arrest, narcotic related charges and property damage following a high-speed chase.

According to police, the chase that took them all over town for several minutes, luckily, no one was hurt.

Dustin Ramey, 29, of Fort Stockton and Donavan Ruiz, 26, of Fort Stockton were caught and arrested.

Both face multiple charges, Ramey was also wanted for previous charges related to assaulting police officer(s).