Fort Stockton man who went missing in Big Bend charged with child endangerment

Hector Flores Jr. and his daughter were missing for over two weeks in Big Bend National Park.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — (Editor's note: The above story is from previous coverage of this case.)

A Fort Stockton father is facing federal charges after he and his daughter went missing for over two weeks in Big Bend National Park.

Hector Flores Jr. has been charged with child endangerment. These charges are federal due to the fact it involves a national park, a federal jurisdiction.

The two had been missing since Jan. 28..

Park authorities found Flores' truck abandoned inside the park with several of their personal belongings inside. Several agencies including the FBI began to search for the pair.

Flores and his daughter were later found in the Mexican state of Coahuila, which is adjacent to Big Bend National Park.

According to court documents, authorities found several personal documents like social security cards and birth certificates inside the truck.

There were also "numerous personal items" within a few hundred yards of the truck. These included clothing, toiletries and toys.

The affidavit also noted there were locks of hair roughly six inches long that appeared to have been cut. The hair was later matched to the daughter.

Investigators say the two had moved to Fort Stockton roughly two years ago.

Around Jan. 4, Flores withdrew his daughter from school and did not enroll her in a new one.

Sometime around Jan. 26, the pair's phone number was disconnected due to nonpayment.

Around Jan. 27, Flores reportedly called his employer to inform him he would not be showing up to work that day. The documents say he was fired that day for failing to show.

Flores' truck was recorded entering Big Bend National Park on Jan. 28 by a camera near the Persimmon Gap entrance.

Special agents noted that the area Flores' truck was found in is often used by undocumented immigrants to enter the United States illegally.

Flores and his daughter were seen on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River on Feb. 13, and were located by Mexican authorities on Feb. 14.

The authorities conducted a wellfare check, and upon discovering neither party had proper documentation to remain in the country they were taken into custody.

Flores and his daughter were turned over to the custody of the National Park Service, where she was then taken to Child Protective Services.

According to the affidavit, the girl told Park Rangers that the two had run out of food and that she hadn't eaten in four days. The last time they had eaten was when they ran across kayakers who she said gave them some wraps.

Based on this evidence, Flores has been charged with child endangerment.

Flores' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 in Alpine.

The government has also filed a motion to detain, citing a belief there is a serious risk that Flores would flee if released on bail and could pose a danger to the community.