Fort Stockton man found guilty for possession, distribution of child pornography

PECOS, Texas — A Fort Stockton man could be facing up to 100 years in jail after he was found guilty of distributing and possessing child pornography.

Thomas Scott Perkins, 31, was found with over 95,000 images and over 1,000 videos of child pornography after Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at his home.

Perkins was found guilty Tuesday on one count of distribution of child porn and eight counts of possession of child porn.

He faces up to 20 years for the distribution charge and up to 10 years for each of the possession charges.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 24, 2022. The Department of Justice says he has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Sept. 14, 2020.

HSI, with assistance from the FBI, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Safety, is investigating the case.