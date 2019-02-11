FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton Police raided three game rooms Friday. The city’s Code Enforcement team and the Pecos County Attorney’s Office assisted with the raids.

Officers recovered a loaded weapon and an undisclosed amount of cash at one of the game rooms. The owner is charged with keeping a gambling place. The money and gambling machines were seized.

Each game room failed inspections and will remain closed until code violations are resolved. The game rooms are located at 305 N. Main St., 302a N. Main St. and 1012 N. Butz.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police seen raiding three game rooms in Fort Stockton.

Viewer photo