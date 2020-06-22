BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Hood Army Criminal Investigation Division Command was leading a search near the Leon River Monday.

CID along with Texas Rangers and Texas Equusearch were involved in the search, according to Tim Miller with Equusearch.

Miller did not give the reason for the search, only saying they had reason to be there. He said the search started Sunday.

A large RV was at the scene along with about 30 people, some of whom were using 4-wheelers, according to our reporter on the scene.

CID has been searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen since April 22 but they did not say if the search on Monday was related to her disappearance.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

