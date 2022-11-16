Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with a student

The employee is no longer working for Forsan ISD.

FORSAN, Texas — After receiving an anonymous tip, a Forsan ISD employee was arrested for an improper relationship between an educator and a student. The Howard County Sheriff's office identified the employee as 23-year-old Kendall Phillips.

When questioned by law enforcement, Phillips admitted to being in a relationship with a 15-year-old female student and that the pair had grown to love each other.

According to an arrest affidavit, Phillips admitted to sending nude images to the female student, as well as receiving nude images of the student. Phillips also claims to have had sex with the teen on multiple occasions.

The relationship was brought to the attention of the school district after an anonymous tip was submitted on November 14th.

The school district says it immediately began investigating and notified the proper authorities. The following day, November 15th, Phillips was arrested by the Howard County Sheriff's Office.