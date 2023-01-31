Former Valentine ISD teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for Child Porn charges

60-year-old Albert Ackley was arrested in March 2022 and pled guilty to the charges in August 2022.

ALPINE, Texas — A former Valentine ISD teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Child Porn charges.

60-year-old Albert Ackley was arrested in March 2022 and pled guilty in August 2022 to one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to the court documents, Ackley shared and uplaoded ten files of material featuring child sexual abuse over a messaging app. The files were immediately flagged by the app and investigated by law enforcement. A search warrant was executed at Ackley's residence and the files were found during the search. During the investigation Ackley had been teaching math at a local public school.

“We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who distribute or create an illegal market for child pornography as they violate the sanctity and innocence of our children,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “We are grateful for our law enforcement partners, and to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as we work together to protect our kids and hold these offenders accountable for the harm they cause in society.”

Ackley also received 15 years of supervised release for distributing the child sexual abuse material.