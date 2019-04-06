WOODVILLE, Texas — A retired priest of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has been put on temporary leave as pastor of Our Lady of the Pines Parish in Woodville 'pending the outcome of a criminal investigation of sexual misconduct involving an adult woman,' according to a letter from the Diocese of Beaumont.

The investigation involves alleged misconduct that occurred while Msgr. Frank Rossi was a pastor in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston according to the letter.

Rossi was accepted in ministry in the Diocese of Beaumont beginning in May 2017.

He came from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as a priest 'in good standing' according to the letter.

During his time in ministry with the Diocese of Beaumont, no allegations of misconduct regarding Rossi have been received according to the letter.

