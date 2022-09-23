Former PBTISD student charged following social media threat

Daniel Calvillo was taken into custody Friday after threats that a shooting that would occur "at some high school" began circulating.

PECOS, Texas — One person has been arrested following a social media threat to Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Friday.

According to letters from the district to parents, the district was made aware of a threat circulating concerning a shooting that would occur "at some high school" the week of Sept. 19.

Initially the district and law enforcement found the threat to not be credible and classes were set to continue as usual on Sept. 23, though with extra law enforcement present at each campus.

Administrators and law enforcement did however identify the person who made the threat. The school district says at no time were any staff or students in danger.

The person was immediately taken into custody. According to a spokesperson for the district, the suspect is a former PBTISD student who is not currently enrolled.

The Pecos Police Department identified the suspect as Daniel Calvillo, 17. He has been charged with terroristic threat, a third degree felony.