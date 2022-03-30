Former OFR employee sentenced to 6 years in Colorado Department of Corrections

Evan Gaw pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the deadly shooting of coworker, Michael Mack.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Former Odessa firefighter, Evan Gaw, was sentenced to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections Wednesday in connection to the 2020 deadly shooting of his coworker, Michael Mack.

According to an employee with the 10th Judicial District of Colorado, a district attorney dismissed a second degree murder charge against Gaw after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

According to a news release from 2020, on November 11 of that year, Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired called at a KOA Campground.

When deputies got to the scene, they found Mack dead from a gunshot wound to the head. They then found Gaw in a nearby field and arrested him.

After the shooting, the City of Odessa released the following statement:

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Odessa Fire Rescue was made aware of an incident in Pueblo County, Colorado, which involved two employees. This incident resulted in the death of Michael Mack, a firefighter/EMT with OFR, and the arrest of Evan Gaw, also a firefighter/EMT with OFR.