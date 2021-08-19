Former Midland County jailer charged with criminally negligent homicide

Paul Galindo, 28, has also been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant and tampering with government records.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A former Midland Count jailer has been arrested following an investigation.

Paul Galindo, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, criminally negligent homicide and tampering with government records.

According to MCSO, these charges come as a result of a criminal investigation that took place while Galindo was employed as a jailer.

MCSO says Galindo was immediately suspended and is no longer an employee of the sheriff's office.