Former Midland County jailer charged with criminally negligent homicide

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A former Midland Count jailer has been arrested following an investigation.
Paul Galindo, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, criminally negligent homicide and tampering with government records.
According to MCSO, these charges come as a result of a criminal investigation that took place while Galindo was employed as a jailer.
MCSO says Galindo was immediately suspended and is no longer an employee of the sheriff's office.
No further information is available and the investigation is still ongoing. We will update this story when more information about Galindo's charges is released.