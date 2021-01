In 2020, Lozano ran for sheriff against Rory McKinney, Tom Hain, and David Criner, and he did not win.

Former Midland County Sheriff candidate Joe Lozano was arrested on January 9 for indecent assault and exposure.

In 2020, Lozano ran for sheriff against Rory McKinney, Tom Hain, and David Criner, and he did not win.

Lozano was previously convicted of three separate misdemeanors prior to running for office.

In 1985. he pled guilty to theft and then in 2005 he pled guilty to a prostitution charge.