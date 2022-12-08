Former Midland Co. jailer arrested for sexual assault of a child in Big Spring

Robert Cisneros was arrested by Big Spring police on Dec. 7.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — A former Midland County Sheriff's Office Jailer has been arrested, the sheriff's

office confirmed Thursday.

The former jailer has been identified as Robert Cisneros. He was arrested by Big Spring Police on Dec. 7.

Cisneros is charged with one count of sexual assault of a child and one count sale, distribution and display of harmful material to minor.

At this time the Midland County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any more information, including when the jailer worked for the county.