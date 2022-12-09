Former Legacy student arrested after stealing car from school

Documents show Coleman drove a stolen car to the school, went inside, took a set of keys and drove away in another car.

MIDLAND, Texas — A former Legacy High School student is in jail after stealing multiple cars from people at the school.

Anzell Coleman has been charged with two counts of unauthorized use a vehicle and one counts of theft greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000.

According to documents obtained from Midland County, the Midland Police Department received a report of theft of a 4Runner on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 21, police responded to Legacy High in response to a report a stolen vehicle, where they found the matching 4Runner.

The person who called in the potential stolen vehicle told police she had seen Coleman drive up in the SUV, get out and go inside the Legacy campus. Coleman was identified as a former student of the school.

The affidavit says security footage caught Coleman going into a room of the school and taking the keys to another vehicle. He then got into the new vehicle and drove off.

Officers filed for an arrest warrant for the theft and unauthorized use of the first two vehicles, but Coleman was not arrested until later.

A second affidavit reveals on Dec. 3 police received information on another stolen vehicle with some swapping of license plates being involved.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and identify Coleman as the driver, leading to Coleman's arrest.