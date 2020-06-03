ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A former Ector County ISD tutor is being charged after having an improper relationship with a student.

Erik Carracso, 29, has been charged with indecency with a child as well as improper relationship between educator and student.

According to ECISD, he was a tutor for its AVID program but only worked one day during the 2019-2020 school year.

He was hired back in August 2017 but a district spokesperson says he no longer works for them.

ECISD was unable to comment if the student involved was an ECISD student.

The case has been handed over to the District Attorney's office and could potentially go before a grand jury.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Student in custody after bringing handgun to Odessa High School

ECISD community leadership expands AVID program

ECISD annual performance report shows gains