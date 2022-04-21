Former ECISD teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with student

William Boone will spend 10 years on probation, with 600 community service hours.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Former Ector County ISD teacher, William Boone, pleaded guilty to two counts of improper relationship and one count of possession of child pornography Wednesday, according to court documents.

The plea means Boone will spend 10 years on probation, with 600 community service hours. Boone also pleaded not guilty to two sexual assault charges that were later dismissed.

He was originally arrested in August of 2020, after two former students at Odessa Collegiate Academy reported that he had been involved in an improper relationship with a student. He was placed on administrative leave and became the subject of an investigation by ECISD police.