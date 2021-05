Police could not confirm what the person was wanted for at this time.

ODESSA, Texas — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Odessa Friday.

Police say a wanted suspect fled from police in the 1200 block of South Sam Houston.

After a pursuit on foot, police were able to detain the man.

At this time there are no details on what charges the suspect was wanted for. Police also tell us that witnesses at the scene saw the suspect with a gun.