Investigators said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. when a group of men got into an argument at a flea market in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed and three others were critically injured Sunday after a shooting at a crowded flea market in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shots rang out just after 1 p.m. at a flea market near 8720 Airline Drive.

HSCO said two men were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. Investigators said they believe all five people were involved in the disturbance that led up to the shooting. Officials said they all appear to be in their early- to mid-20s and likely knew each other. They do not believe the shooting was random.

They also said two other people were detained at the scene and could be involved.

The sheriff said that one person who was not injured in the shooting has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the incident.

Gonzalez said no bystanders were injured although the flea market was very busy. He estimated that there were "thousands" there when the shots were fired.

"It's very tragic that this happens. There are a lot of people up and down Airline just trying to come out and enjoy the flea market, have something to eat, have something to drink," an HCSO spokesperson said. "It's very concerning. We're always concerned with the safety of our citizens. But we'll continue to do our jobs and we'll continue to protect our citizens."

According to Gonzalez, two pistols were found at the scene.

Investigators said there is surveillance video of the incident but they haven't found a video that shows the entire thing. They also said there are limited witnesses to the shooting because people scattered when deputies arrived at the scene.

Family identifies victims

Yeraldi Romero said her brother, 29-year-old Juan Romero, was killed in the shooting and her cousin, 19-year-old Adrian Romero, was injured. She said the police called her to tell her and she rushed to the scene.

When she showed up, she said she performed CPR on Juan, but he didn't have a pulse.

“My younger brother and me came rushing here. We did CPR on him had him in my hands. The officer (asked) me, 'Does he have a pulse?' He didn't have a pulse.” Yeraldi said.

She said her brother was enjoying his day off work at the flea market with Adrian. She said he typically goes to the flea market on Sundays.

Yeraldi said Juan was a loving, happy man who could always make people laugh.

“I really do I want justice for my brother. Nobody has the right to take another person’s life. This is just very sad, you know,” Yeraldi said. “He did not like guns at all ... violence ... nothing like that. My other brothers like guns, but he was not that person.”

Yeraldi said Juan leaves behind his parents and four younger siblings.