Fix West Texas will continue their clinic without a full list of supplies after the trailer with all their equipment was stolen.

Karen Patterson of Fix West Texas shared a post on Facebook claiming the trailer, which held all of their equipment, was stolen from Cotton Signs in Odessa.,

Karen Poucher Patterson Our trailer with ALL of our Fix West Texas equipment was stolen last night from Cotton Signs in Odessa. Please be on the look out! Plain white, no markings, temporary tags.

She reached out again to say, "We will not allow something like this to impact our entire community."

The clinic is able to make do without the items in the trailer, but ask anyone attending bring their own kennel and blanket.

Patterson said the trailer held one anesthesia machine but the other equipment was dog kennels, tables, and warming blankets.

Each item has a hot pink Fix West Texas sticker on it, Patterson says, even the sharpies.

Anyone with information on this is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department.

