Firearm theft in Midland jumped 164% in 2020

MIDLAND, Texas — Gun sales have been up across the country and right here in the Basin. There is something else that has gone up too: firearm theft.

According to Midland Police, there were about 370 reports of stolen firearms.

“Weirdly enough…burglaries went down 4% but theft to firearms went up significantly," Sgt. Jason Claire, Midland Police, Directed Patrol, said.

From 2019 to 2020, gun theft jumped 164%.

“I knew it was happening but once we put in the numbers...it was like 'oh wow that is bad,” Claire said.

Having more guns in criminals' hands is never a good thing, and it makes the officer's jobs harder.

“The guns help them make money," Claire said. "They can rob drug dealers, other gang members, and to do that it helps to have other weapons.”

Something that could help get that number down? Not leaving your gun in the car.

“Make sure you take your guns inside and make sure you lock your cars," Claire said. "It's a lot easier just to take your weapons in the house."