Husband arrested in stabbing death of his wife at Texas City gas station, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas — An estranged husband is accused of stabbing his wife to death while she was working at a convenience store along Highway 146 Monday night, according to the Texas City Police Department.

Brian Edward Miller, 58, is charged with murder in the death of Crystal Lynn Patterson, 36, of Galveston, according to court documents.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Time Wise Shell in the 400 block of Highway 146 south. Officers responded to a call of a stabbing and found a female employee unresponsive and not breathing.

The employee was later identified as Patterson by investigators. Texas City police said EMS arrived on scene and confirmed that the victim had died.

Investigators said the suspect took off in a car and headed north on Highway 146.

Texas City police dispatch later said they received a call just after 10 p.m. from a man stating that his friend, who was identified as Miller, told him he had stabbed his wife.

Police responded to Miller’s residence in the 900 block of Lane Road and arrested him without incident.

A longtime neighbor said he knew Miller and saw police.

“My wife woke me up and said there are police cars with lights on in front of there out house,” Jerry Cooper, a neighbor, said. “I wonder what’s going on and thought Brian must of really got into something this time.”

Gas station employees said Patterson hadn’t worked there long and they were saddened by what happened.

Miller is being held in the Texas City jail and waiting to be transferred to the Galveston County jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.