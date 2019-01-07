BEAUMONT, Texas — Prosecutors with the U.S. Eastern District of Texas have filed a forfeiture order worth almost $35 million in cash and jewlery against a Beaumont business man accused of money laundering and tax evasion.

Larry Tillery, 69, along with his wife, Judy and son, Brian pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, to federal violations of tax evasion and laundering the proceeds of illegal gambling.

Prosecutors say Tillery was involved in illegal sports betting for more than 30 years and accepted $52 million in sports bets that he paid no taxes on.

In a preliminary order of forfeiture filed Friday, June 28, 2019, in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas prosecutors laid out their plans to go after $32,758, 541 as well as all interest and proceeds traceable to it.

Tilery acknowledged that the amount was derived “directly or indirectly as the result of the offenses described” in Tillery’s plea agreement according to the filing.

The document also listed another $1,957,984 in cash as well as four Rolex watches, a Tag Heuer watch, several pieces of jewelry and two autographed jerseys that were previously seized and are now listed to be forfeited.

Here’s a list of cash and items previously seized and listed as “personal property” in the case…

$230,100.00 in U.S. Currency seized from Larry Tillery during a traffic stop in Houston

$215,200.00 in U.S. Currency seized during a traffic stop of J.V. in Houston

$180,000.00 in U.S. Currency seized from “H.Z.” at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston

$68,952.00 in U.S. Currency seized from Tillery’s home

A pearl necklace seized from Tillery’s home

A Chanel pearl necklace seized from Tillery’s home

A Chanel necklace seized from Tillery’s home

Chanel earrings seized from Tillery’s home

A Rolex watch with a gold and silver band, a black face with approximately 25 diamonds surrounding the face seized from Tillery’s home

A Rolex Oyster Commander watch with a black band and gray and white face seized from Tillery’s home

A woman’s Rolex watch with a white face and black band seized from Tillery’s home

A Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch with a gold band, a black face, and with approximately 34 diamonds surrounding the face

A Tag Heuer watch seized from Tillery’s home

An autographed Joe Namath #12 Football Jersey seized from Tillery’s home

An autographed Mark Ingram #22 Football Jersey seized from Tillery’s home

$219,529.00 in U.S. Currency seized from the residence of Brian Tillery

$4,300.00 in U.S. Currency seized from Daylight Motors

$4,278.00 in U.S. Currency seized from Daylight Motors

$1,035,625.00 in U.S. Currency from eight (8) seizures from Larry Tillery between April 14, 2017 and November 2, 2017

Tillery, his wife and son could face several years in federal prison.

The Tillery's own Daylight Motors and Lamar Capital, a “so-called holding company" for Daylight Motors.