Federal grand jury in Pecos indicts Alabama man for child sex crime

Matthew Jacob Metzler is charged with one count of transportation of a minor in interstate commerce to engage in a criminal sexual activity.

PECOS, Texas — A federal grand jury in Pecos indicted an Alabama man with transportation of a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity on Thursday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

Court documents show that Matthew Jacob Metzler, 32, traveled to Arizona to pick up a minor and then brought the child to Pecos, where he allegedly engaged in sexual acts with them.

Metzler is charged with one count of transportation of a minor in interstate commerce to engage in a criminal sexual activity.

He is now scheduled for a detention hearing on Feb. 16, 2022.

If convicted, Metzler faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years, and up to life in prison. The sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May of 2006 by the Department of Justice, aimed at combatting the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.