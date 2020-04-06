FORT DAVIS, Texas — Federal authorities have issued a temporary restraining order against a Fort Davis man accused of selling fake COVID-19 cures or treatment.

Marc "White Eagle" Travalino, 73, was reportedly selling fake COVID-19 cures through his website.

According to court records, an undercover agent told Travalino that his grandmother was in the hospital. Travalino then assured the agent that if given the medicine he was selling, the agent's grandmother would not die.

Travalino then allegedly sold the undercover agent the treatment on May 5.

The FDA and the Federal Trade Commission sent Travalino a cease and desist letter less than two weeks later telling him to stop the sales of unapproved COVID-19 treatments.

However, a week later Travalino reportedly sold the same treatment to another undercover agent.

With this restraining order, Travalino's website was shuttered as the authorities continue to investigate in order to prevent harm to potential victims.

Authorities are also encouraging the public to be cautious for any scams circulating, particularly relating to COVID-19. Some tips to avoid being scammed include:

Check website URLs to ensure they are the right source ("cdc.com" as opposed to "cdc.gov")

Do not click on links from unverified sources

A cure or vaccine for COVID-19 will not be heard about for the first time in an email or an unsolicited sales pitch

Research any charities claiming to help with COVID-19 relief.

For more information on this case, you can click here.

