February 3 is National Missing Persons Day, a day dedicated to bringing awareness to the hundreds of missing persons cases throughout the United States.

The FBI's website houses a list of missing persons cases from as far back as 2010, with one person already reported as missing in 2020.

Approximately 600,000 people go missing every year according to NamUs. Around 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered every year.

Statistics from the National Crime Information Center show as of December 31, 2018, there were 85,459 active missing persons records. Additionally, 29,758 of these cases were teens 18 or younger.

During 2019 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children responded to over 10,000 reports of possible child sex trafficking.

To report a child being exploited to the NCMEC, you can click here. To report a missing person or let someone know you might have seen someone who was reported missing, contact your local police or sheriff's office.

