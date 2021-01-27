FBI identifies, finds woman in child sexual exploitation investigation

The FBI said the woman was shown with a child in a video likely created around October of 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI said they have identified and found a woman who might have information on a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

On Wednesday just before noon, the FBI asked for the public's help identifying the woman, who was believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

The FBI provided an update Thursday morning just before 11 a.m. that the woman has been identified and found. She was not found in Indiana, but no other information was provided because the investigation is ongoing.