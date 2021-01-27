FBI seeing rise in child exploitation cases over past year

Children are using technology more often due to the pandemic, and FBI is seeing an increase in child exploitation cases involving the internet.

TEXAS, USA — The FBI launched its Innocent Images Program, otherwise known as the Online Child Exploitation Program, around 25 years ago.

The program is dedicated to protecting children from predators who have now moved online.

As technology has progressed, more children are spending time online with devices like tablets and gaming consoles, and this has increased even more amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they use technology for school and to communicate with friends.

Because of this, the FBI says it has seen a concerning rise in cases over the past year.

"One of the key things that we need to educate is that just because someone tells you on the other end that they're a 14-15 year old girl or boy doesn't mean that's who they are," supervisory special agent Minerva Shelton said.

"Perps nowadays are taking advantage of the fact that our kids are spending more time online and trying to lure them in different ways," Shelton said.

The FBI says the best way to keep your child from becoming a victim is to be aware and educate yourself, as well as have open conversations with them.