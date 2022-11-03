x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Father who went missing with daughter in Big Bend National Park indicted by Grand Jury

Hector Flores, Jr. is facing federal child endangerment charges.
Credit: National Park Service

PECOS, Texas — Hector Flores, Jr., the father who went missing with his daughter in Big Bend National Park, has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Flores went in front of the jury on March 10 for child endangerment charges.

The grand jury found there was enough evidence that he put his daughter in danger to send the case forward to trial.

Prior to going before a grand jury, Flores was not granted bond by a judge due to a previous history of evading arrest.

There is no word at this time on when the case will go to trial. Stay with NewsWest 9 as we follow this case.

Related Articles

In Other News

Reagor-Dykes owner sentenced to 14 years in prison