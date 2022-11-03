Father who went missing with daughter in Big Bend National Park indicted by Grand Jury

Hector Flores, Jr. is facing federal child endangerment charges.

PECOS, Texas — Hector Flores, Jr., the father who went missing with his daughter in Big Bend National Park, has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Flores went in front of the jury on March 10 for child endangerment charges.

The grand jury found there was enough evidence that he put his daughter in danger to send the case forward to trial.

Prior to going before a grand jury, Flores was not granted bond by a judge due to a previous history of evading arrest.