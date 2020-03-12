New Mexico State Police responds to fatal crash near Roswell

The incident occurred near U.S. Highway 285 around mile 115 North of Roswell.

ROSWELL, N.M. — A fatal crash occurred on U.S. Highway 185 near Roswell involving a man being struck by a vehicle.

New Mexico State Police responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m. on December 2.

35-year-old John Chavez was walking on the southbound lanes of U.S. 285 when a 2019 Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle struck Chavez.

The driver of the CMV was a 48-year-old man from Albuquerque.

Chavez was pronounced dead upon NMSP arrived to the scene. The initial investigation showed that the driver was not injured and that alcohol does not appear to be involved.